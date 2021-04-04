6,801 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Purchased by Perpetual Investment Management Limited

Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,801 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 292,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 68,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $109.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a PE ratio of 142.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $60.90 and a 1-year high of $112.34.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

