ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.47 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) will report sales of $16.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.00 million. ChromaDex reported sales of $14.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year sales of $76.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.00 million to $79.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $109.87 million, with estimates ranging from $108.64 million to $110.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 100.14% and a negative net margin of 39.86%.

CDXC has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ChromaDex in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

In other ChromaDex news, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $263,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,529.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 92,329 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,083,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 179,701 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 714,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 142,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 36.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 171,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 153,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743,959. ChromaDex has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The company has a market cap of $646.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

