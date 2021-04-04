Aigang (AIX) Trading 6.1% Higher This Week

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Aigang token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aigang has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aigang has a total market cap of $251,874.34 and $205.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aigang alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00053898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $407.05 or 0.00694501 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00070913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00027812 BTC.

Aigang Token Profile

Aigang (AIX) is a token. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 tokens. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aigang’s official website is aigang.network . Aigang’s official message board is medium.com/aigang-network . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Aigang Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aigang should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aigang using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AIXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Aigang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aigang and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.