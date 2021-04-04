Conflux Network Market Capitalization Tops $824.16 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Conflux Network token can currently be bought for $1.13 or 0.00001924 BTC on popular exchanges. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $824.16 million and approximately $25.06 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00075182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.10 or 0.00307292 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00092451 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.60 or 0.00765397 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00028778 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,356.96 or 0.99567952 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network’s total supply is 730,816,029 tokens. The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

