STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Receives $30.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 86,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 187.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 43,764 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,272,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 241,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,211,000 after buying an additional 87,716 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STOR stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.30. 1,633,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,548. STORE Capital has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. On average, analysts forecast that STORE Capital will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

