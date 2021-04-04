Energycoin (ENRG) Price Tops $0.0023 on Exchanges

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded down 21.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. Energycoin has a total market capitalization of $286,805.86 and $79.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Energycoin has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. One Energycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00021262 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00018521 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00011259 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005243 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005569 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Energycoin Coin Profile

Energycoin (CRYPTO:ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

