Dragonchain Price Reaches $0.36 on Exchanges (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $131.94 million and $793,652.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 29% higher against the dollar. One Dragonchain token can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000608 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00053898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $407.05 or 0.00694501 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00070913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00027812 BTC.

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain (DRGN) is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,301,290 tokens. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dragonchain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

