FormulaFolio Investments LLC Acquires 33,113 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 143.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,113 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 16,723 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 68,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $1,209,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $162.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.40 and a 200-day moving average of $154.02. The company has a market cap of $428.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $127.22 and a one year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.