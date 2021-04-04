Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Receives €97.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sanofi (EPA:SAN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €97.75 ($115.00).

A number of research firms have commented on SAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

EPA:SAN traded down €0.05 ($0.06) on Tuesday, reaching €84.20 ($99.06). The stock had a trading volume of 1,317,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. Sanofi has a 1-year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 1-year high of €92.97 ($109.38). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €79.65 and a 200-day moving average price of €81.79.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

