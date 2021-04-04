Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,911 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 80.8% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 122.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,183 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. MANA Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,612 shares of company stock worth $6,777,233 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $367.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $347.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $226.03 and a fifty-two week high of $380.50.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

