FUTURAX (FTXT) 1-Day Volume Hits $7,783.00

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 69.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, FUTURAX has traded up 137.1% against the US dollar. One FUTURAX coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. FUTURAX has a market capitalization of $79,861.34 and $7,783.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00068780 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003139 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000741 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FTXT is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global

FUTURAX Coin Trading

