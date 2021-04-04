Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.13 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SUMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sumo Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

NASDAQ:SUMO traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $19.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,555,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,787. Sumo Logic has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.01.

In other Sumo Logic news, CFO Sydney Carey sold 24,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $520,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 3,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $75,917.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 631,613 shares of company stock valued at $12,503,907 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

