NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4,417.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 847,125 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 828,372 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.05% of NIKE worth $119,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. United Bank lifted its holdings in NIKE by 4.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 14,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 13.8% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 5.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 26.1% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 278,200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,925,000 after buying an additional 57,640 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE NKE opened at $132.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.16 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.89.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.