Perpetual Investment Management Limited Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,656 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $574,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $2,409,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $743,000. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 201,505 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $67.44. The firm has a market cap of $262.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.