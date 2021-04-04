Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.47.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. United Bank increased its stake in Pfizer by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 57,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 14.4% during the third quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 108,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 13,698 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 187,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Gavea Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $5,586,000. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 28,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.30. The stock had a trading volume of 21,319,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,087,145. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average is $36.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.