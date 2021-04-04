Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

INSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

INSG traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $9.84. 2,544,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,300,227. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.68. Inseego has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $21.93. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.92.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Inseego will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inseego news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,488 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Inseego by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inseego during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Inseego in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Inseego by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. 47.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

