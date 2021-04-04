Brokerages Set Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) PT at $9.61

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.61.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on M. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

M traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,208,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,880,945. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.98.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Macy’s will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Macy’s news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $510,633.30. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $70,818,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $47,265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Macy’s by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,088,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,153 shares in the last quarter. Vesa Equity Investment S.a r.l. acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,001,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,192,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,198,000 after purchasing an additional 907,953 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

