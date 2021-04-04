Alamar Capital Management LLC Takes $2.40 Million Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,000. Anthem comprises 2.6% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $353.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $327.89 and a 200-day moving average of $309.61. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.16 and a 12 month high of $379.13.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.25%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.81.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

