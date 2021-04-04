Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IFNNY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.
Shares of IFNNY traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.34. 120,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,231. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a PE ratio of 139.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $44.55.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
