Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IFNNY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of IFNNY traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.34. 120,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,231. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a PE ratio of 139.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $44.55.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

