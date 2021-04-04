Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.67.

Several brokerages have commented on AAV. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC upgraded shares of Advantage Oil & Gas to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.75 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

AAV stock traded up C$0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.97. 5,746,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,437. The stock has a market capitalization of C$555.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of C$1.43 and a 52 week high of C$3.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$69.93 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

