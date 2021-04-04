Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on CGIFF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. CIBC upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

OTCMKTS:CGIFF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.54. 3,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,234. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average is $4.54. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $6.03.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products and Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

