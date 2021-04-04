Basid Coin (BASID) One Day Volume Hits $1.76 Million

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Basid Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges. Basid Coin has a total market capitalization of $62.94 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Basid Coin has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00074655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.29 or 0.00306511 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006462 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00091785 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.96 or 0.00764099 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00028480 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,270.73 or 0.99617179 BTC.

Basid Coin Profile

Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 573,872,726 tokens. The official website for Basid Coin is basidcoin.com

Buying and Selling Basid Coin

