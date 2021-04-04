Status Tops One Day Trading Volume of $169.46 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market cap of $604.44 million and $169.46 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Status has traded up 33.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00053506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019985 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.36 or 0.00686144 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00070713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00027713 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Status is status.im

Status Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

