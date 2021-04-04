Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,327 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,366,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,433,062. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COST. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.17.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $354.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $338.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.01. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $282.82 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The firm has a market cap of $157.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

