Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,388,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $593,102,000 after acquiring an additional 401,499 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 180,369.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 384,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,845,000 after acquiring an additional 384,187 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $2,315,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $57.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $242.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.41 and its 200 day moving average is $44.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

