Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,129,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,575 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.17% of Alphabet worth $1,978,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 537.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,486,000 after buying an additional 611,904 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,689,000 after buying an additional 311,706 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,248,000 after purchasing an additional 158,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,316,000 after purchasing an additional 152,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,199.44.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,172.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,463,201 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,137.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,071.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1,803.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,079.81 and a 1 year high of $2,152.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.