Lisk Price Up 28.2% This Week (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Lisk has a market cap of $841.04 million and approximately $135.32 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.59 or 0.00011266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00021009 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00018562 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002550 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005561 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,627,679 coins and its circulating supply is 127,692,441 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LSKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.