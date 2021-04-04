Analysts Set Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) Price Target at C$1.33

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.33.

YGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.15 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cormark reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$2.00 price target (up previously from C$1.75) on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research note on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Yangarra Resources stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.17. 45,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53. Yangarra Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.36 and a 52-week high of C$1.35.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

