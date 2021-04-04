AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will report sales of $1.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $700,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.60 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $780,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $37.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 million to $79.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $110.82 million, with estimates ranging from $19.78 million to $187.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 483.99% and a negative return on equity of 103.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVEO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,557,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 685,045 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $557,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 59,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 59,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.43. 928,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,517,662. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $201.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.40. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $18.24.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

