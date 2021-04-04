Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

FLGZY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of Flughafen Zürich stock remained flat at $$6.52 during midday trading on Tuesday. 102,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,914. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.75. Flughafen Zürich has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

