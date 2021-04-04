Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Analysts expect Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) to post $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Cooper Tire & Rubber posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,283.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full-year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.17). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $728.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Standpoint Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE CTB traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.48. 416,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,623. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.84. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is 21.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth about $25,433,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth about $1,122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,908,000 after buying an additional 130,245 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

