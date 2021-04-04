Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Takes $59,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 347,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,803,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,830,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $766,786,000 after purchasing an additional 273,326 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,115,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,066,000 after purchasing an additional 67,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $36.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.59. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

