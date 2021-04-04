Alamar Capital Management LLC Invests $555,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.38 and a 200-day moving average of $82.74. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.78 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.