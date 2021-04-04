Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,802,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $456.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $460.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.16. The stock has a market cap of $179.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.03 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

