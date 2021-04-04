Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Receives $0.96 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.96.

GTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $1.00 to $1.20 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.60 to $1.15 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

NYSEAMERICAN:GTE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.72. 3,381,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,463,109. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $265.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.25.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.79 million during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 233.60% and a negative return on equity of 15.72%.

In related news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 880,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $889,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,733,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,191,248.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 4,052,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,937,256 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 5.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 264,770 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 163,730 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,323,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 648,491 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,665,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,372 shares during the period. 42.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

