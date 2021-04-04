New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.25.

NMFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. 34.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMFC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.77. 659,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,275.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.84. New Mountain Finance has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $13.44.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $68.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.61 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

