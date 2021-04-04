$1.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to post $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. Aspen Technology reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $5.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aspen Technology.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The firm had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.86.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock traded up $8.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.00. 557,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.59. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $86.18 and a 52-week high of $162.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total transaction of $183,025.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,400.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $503,004.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,917.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Technology (AZPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.