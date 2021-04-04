Garde Capital Inc. Makes New $167,000 Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,161 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 648 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $135.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.60 and a 200-day moving average of $142.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.33 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $382.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.11.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $13,916,810.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,849,882.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,991,487 over the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

