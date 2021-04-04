Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Buys 1,152 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $4.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $261.38. 959,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,920. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $148.52 and a 52-week high of $269.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.76 and a 200 day moving average of $246.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

