McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) is Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,772 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 3.2% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $225.21 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $155.00 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.89. The company has a market capitalization of $167.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. UBS Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.55.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

