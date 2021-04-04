Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Buys New Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 823 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $249.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.21 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.35 and a 200 day moving average of $235.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.17.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

