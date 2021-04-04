Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,399 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 982,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,407,000 after buying an additional 9,909 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,383,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,742,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,758,000 after buying an additional 77,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.92.

MRK remained flat at $$77.09 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8,703,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,073,277. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

