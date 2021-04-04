Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Invests $348,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,877 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. American Express accounts for 1.0% of Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,982,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,811,510,000 after purchasing an additional 377,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,740,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,056,805,000 after purchasing an additional 77,624 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in American Express by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,350,632 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $646,945,000 after purchasing an additional 41,549 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $611,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,919 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in American Express by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 4,642,180 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $561,286,000 after purchasing an additional 28,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $144.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.53. American Express has a one year low of $72.61 and a one year high of $151.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $116.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

