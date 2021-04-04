PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) will report $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.95. PotlatchDeltic reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 650%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

PCH stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.54. 635,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,236. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.51 and its 200-day moving average is $48.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 1.34. PotlatchDeltic has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $54.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.00%.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $971,907.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $273,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,553. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,351,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,763,000 after purchasing an additional 361,809 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,133,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,724,000 after buying an additional 205,392 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2,789.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 992,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 957,817 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth about $44,605,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 837,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,871,000 after buying an additional 38,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

