Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 20,776 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 84,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,063,000. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 17,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $57.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The company has a market capitalization of $242.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Barclays boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

