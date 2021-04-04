SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 19,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.7% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after buying an additional 699,438 shares during the period. Marino Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,322,000 after purchasing an additional 212,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,429,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $161.98 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.70 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.47.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

