Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda Purchases Shares of 4,086 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,086 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000. Starbucks makes up approximately 0.0% of Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,184,183,000 after purchasing an additional 259,981 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after buying an additional 881,073 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,257,092,000 after buying an additional 230,070 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,116,987,000 after acquiring an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,792,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,585,747. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $60.90 and a 1 year high of $112.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.60 and a 200-day moving average of $99.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a PE ratio of 142.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stephens raised their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

