SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 48,044 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 48,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 167,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 38,784 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.75 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $50.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.99.

