6,057 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Acquired by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,057 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $655,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Target by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 445,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $78,728,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in Target by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 27,969 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,937,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in Target by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,653,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $200.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.19. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $201.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.90.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,028 shares of company stock worth $4,128,843. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

