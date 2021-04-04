DTF Tax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF) and Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Financial Review

DTF Tax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF) and Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for DTF Tax-Free Income and Solar Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DTF Tax-Free Income 0 0 0 0 N/A Solar Capital 0 3 4 0 2.57

Solar Capital has a consensus price target of $18.57, suggesting a potential upside of 2.49%. Given Solar Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Solar Capital is more favorable than DTF Tax-Free Income.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DTF Tax-Free Income and Solar Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DTF Tax-Free Income N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Solar Capital $154.71 million 4.95 $56.02 million $1.71 10.60

Solar Capital has higher revenue and earnings than DTF Tax-Free Income.

Volatility and Risk

DTF Tax-Free Income has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solar Capital has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.7% of Solar Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of DTF Tax-Free Income shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Solar Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DTF Tax-Free Income and Solar Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DTF Tax-Free Income N/A N/A N/A Solar Capital -3.90% 7.19% 3.22%

Dividends

DTF Tax-Free Income pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Solar Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Solar Capital pays out 95.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. DTF Tax-Free Income has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Solar Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Solar Capital beats DTF Tax-Free Income on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DTF Tax-Free Income

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. was formed on November, 1991 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities. It also invests in life sciences with focus on specialty pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotech, health Care Providers and services; health Care technology, enabling technologies and tools. The fund primarily invests in United States. The fund's investments generally range between $5 million and $100 million. The fund invests in companies with revenues between $50 million and $1 billion and EBITDA between $15 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. It may also seek investments in thinly traded public companies and also make secondary investments. The fund makes non-control equity investments. It primarily exits within three years of the initial capital commitment.

